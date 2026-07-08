Nancy Guthrie case update: Judge orders ransom imposter into inpatient treatment before sentencing

Federal court records reveal that a federal judge has ordered a California man who pleaded guilty to sending phony ransom messages to the family of Nancy Guthrie to reportedly enter residential treatment while awaiting sentencing.

The mother of “ Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie was reported missing from her home on February 1. Local media outlets received ransom demands on the same day which investigators treated as potentially legitimate.

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Callela later accepted a plea deal for two charges of harassment using a telecommunications device and is slated to be sentenced by US District Judge John C. Hinderaker.

Initial investigators have said Callella was not responsible for the earlier ransom demands sent to local media. The FBI is still reviewing those messages as authorities continue to treat Guthrie’s disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom case.

The plea agreement reads: “ The order also authorizes the U.S. Marshals Service to remove Callella from the program and place him in temporary custody if he fails to comply with treatment requirements. Upon completing the program, he may reside at a home approved by the U.S. Pretrial Services Division.”

Savannah Guthrie has been one of the few consistent voices, campaigning for ongoing coverage of the case, to ensure that her mother’s name does not fade from the news cycle.

At present, pressure and possibility are both alive. It has been observed that even unpolished tips can make a significant difference.

According to prosecutors, Callela later placed a call to a member of Guthrie’s family seeking information about the investigation. The court records further showed that investigators traced the voice over internet account used to send the messages to a registered email address to Callela.

Callela admitted to using the account to send the texts and told investigators that he had obtained the family's information while following television coverage of Guthrie’s disappearance.