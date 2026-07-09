Drake breaks the internet with new photo dump

Drake often sets social media buzzing with his music. But this time, dumping fresh photos became the reason.



The Toronto rapper, out of the blue, posted a series of chic snaps, offering fans a new look at his new style.

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Though no major announcement accompanied the post, fans gushed about the One Dance hitmaker's fashion choices and signature poses.

Beyond the photo dump, Drake is riding the success of his three new albums, which rocked the industry and ostensibly propelled him to the top.



The comeback, especially after the brutal feud with Kendrick Lamar, was so acclaimed that superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo described Drizzy as the winner of their rap war in 2024.

“I believe in the beginning, you say, Kendrick, but these three albums that he released, if you listen to them, oh my goodness," he shared in a livestream with internet celebrity N3on.

But the music is not the only source of happiness for Drake. Gambling is another.

Recently, the Grammy winner won a jackpot at the betting site Stake – with them, the rapper shares close ties.

According to Complex, the rapper won his biggest gamble yet, bagging over $30 million.

However, Drake's links with Stake remain under scrutiny.

Streamer Pokimane slammed the rap star for his connection with the company, stating, “When I heard Drake was involved with Stake, my heart broke. I'm going to be honest."

“Because I’ve been a little Drake fangirl, you know, the Canadian blood running through my veins—and I still love his music. Now I don’t love him as much as a person," he said during the stream in 2024.