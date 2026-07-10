Alberta tornadoes leave three injured after violent storm hits campground

Two tornadoes touched down in eastern Alberta during a powerful storm that injured three people, damaged structures and forced the evacuation of a provincial campground, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC confirmed the tornadoes struck between Edgerton and Dillberry Provincial Park on Wednesday night.

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Emergency crews responded to Dillberry Lake Provincial Park, where campers were evacuated after the storm swept through the area.

Alberta Health Services told CBC News that three adults were taken to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said everyone at the campground was later accounted for and evacuees were taken to the Chauvin recreation centre.

The Northern Tornadoes Project also confirmed two tornadoes, including one near Paradise Valley where no damage has been reported.

Survey teams are continuing to assess the tornado near Dillberry Lake to determine its strength and track.

David Sills, director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, told CBC News this has been an unusually active tornado season across the Prairies, with 57 tornadoes recorded nationwide so far, including 46 in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Investigators from ECCC and the Northern Tornadoes Project continue to examine the damage.