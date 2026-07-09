Florida airport renamed after 'Trump', sparking polarized traveler reactions

In a bold move decision Florida's international airport has been officially renamed after U.S. president Donald Trump.

Florida's Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to to President Donald J. Trump International Airport has sparked a wave of strong, highly polarized reactions from travelers, alongside some technical confusion for flying passengers

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As reported by CBS news, the name change, signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, officially went into effect on July 9, 2026.

Public feedback obtained through airport comment logs and social media reveals a stark divide among frequent flyers and local residents

While Trump’s backers and local supporters have celebrated the move as a fitting tribute to his legacy, pointing out his deep ties to the area via his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort. Eric Trump praised the renaming, announcing that a Trump private aircraft intentionally timed its arrival to be the very first plane to land at the newly minted airport.

Dozens of angry frequent flyers have written directly to airport officials expressing extreme frustration. Some travelers have vowed to completely boycott the facility, stating they will go out of their way to drive to airports in Fort Lauderdale or Orlando instead.

The criticism draws broader attention as outraged commenters called the renaming "politically divisive" and "un-American" to name a public facility after a living political figure.

Few public discussions were raised after it was revealed that the Trump Organization trademarked the name "Donald J. Trump International Airport," forcing Palm Beach County to enter a strict licensing agreement just to comply with the state-mandated name change.