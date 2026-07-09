Tech wealth boom fuels surge in private Jet demand

The success of major space and AI companies is expected to create many newly wealthy technology insiders, and some of that new wealth is contributing to higher demand for luxury goods and services.

The wave of massive tech liquidity events highlighted by Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s historic $85.7 billion IPO and highly anticipated listings from AI heavyweights is generating an unprecedented employee and founder wealth.

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Notably, Private aviation has become one of the first luxury sectors to experience this dramatic, tech-fueled boom.

Reuters reported last month that luxury travel companies are increasingly targeting tech entrepreneurs, reflecting expectations that the sector will spawn a new cohort of billionaires.

"I think there are many more people who can afford to travel privately, and that number seems to grow daily," Applegate said.

So far this year, business at her company, Soar Aviation Law, which handles aircraft purchases and agreements, has jumped 25%.

For many, private aviation starts with a membership or shared-ownership program before progressing to aircraft ownership.

Flights operated by private jet owners climbed 13.4%, underscoring broad demand as frustrations with commercial travel mount.

Data from aviation intelligence firm Jetnet shows that flights through shared-ownership programs rose 11.8% globally in the first five months of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

In North America, the industry's largest market, the increase suggests both established owners taking to the skies more often and newly wealthy buyers making the leap into aircraft ownership.

The spending spree reflects a familiar pattern. Historically, major wealth-creation events — stock market booms, IPOs, and mergers have translated into higher demand for private aviation.

According to Jetnet, business jet deliveries rose 24% during the dotcom boom.

Charter company Mercury Jets also said demand from technology-sector executives has grown by double digits since the start of the year.

Following the SpaceX IPO, the company also began receiving inquiries from people who had never flown privately before, said Director of Charter Sales Ryan DeBruyne.

As reported, an hourly charter costs can range from roughly $1,500 to $18,500, while buying a jet can cost anywhere from $6 million to $70 million, depending on the model.

Jetnet further said, reflecting the immediate impact of AI windfalls, the ultra-rich population is projected to accelerate through 2028.

According to WINGX, a Jetnet company, San Francisco, home to Anthropic and OpenAI, also recorded the fastest growth in business-jet flights among major U.S. cities, with traffic up about 11% year-over-year through June 14.

While, Business jet traffic near Brownsville, Texas, spiked 177% to 97 flights during the company's IPO window, WINGX added.