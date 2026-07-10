Savannah suddenly off the air from TODAY: Here's why it wasn't about Nancy Guthrie
It is not the first time Savannah Guthrie has gone off-air from TODAY
Ever since Nancy Guthrie went missing from her Tucson home, her family, specifically her daughter Savannah, has been reeling in anguish.
Her multiple interviews and pleas have been an example of it.
Despite the pain, Savannah returned to the airwaves as an anchor on the TODAY show.
Now, however, the host was in his latest show's episode was noticeably missing.
In turn, her absence sparked a wave of speculation because there had previously been reports indicating NBC – the anchor's network – had set up a secret code for Savannah to take immediate leave from on-air if an update about her mum's disappearance from the investigators came.
However, her latest absence has no bearing on the missing case.
Instead, sources told People Savannah is simply on a break, enjoying the summer, and is expected to be back next week.
In addition, the host often described her team as being extremely supportive when she returned to air.
At the time, a Page Six report stated that TODAY show staffers were told not to speak about the investigation.
“It was supposed to be business as usual. [Producers] said to act totally normal," the source said.
“‘Move forward’ is the vibe. It’s been a hard year and a draining time.”
Meanwhile, the anchor's break comes after a whirlwind investigation into Nancy's case, whose captors continue to elude the authorities.
-
Who is Kristrun Frostadottir? Meet Iceland’s 38-year-old PM
-
Florida airport renamed after 'Trump', sparking polarized traveler reactions
-
Typhoon Bavi: China, Taiwan brace for the most powerful storm in years
-
Pilot dies after jumping from training plane, asking student to land aircraft alone
-
Tornado watch eases but severe thunderstorm threat remains across Saskatchewan
-
Democrat Graham Platner halts US Senate bid in Maine after scandal
-
Vantage evacuation orders stay in place as Ryegrass Coulee Fire remains active
-
Trump seeks Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship ruling
-
Trump's unexpected Air Force One switch raises security questions amid Iran conflict
-
US Senate candidate Graham Platner drops out after sexual assault allegations
-
Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent believes main evidence on masked man could be in police hands
-
NATO Summit 2026: Key takeaways from the Ankara meeting explained