Rapper T.I. reveals emotional career announcement that shocks fans

T.I. is bidding goodbye to music for good in a surprising decision that shocked his fans.

With the real name of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr, the rap icon has several chart-topping hits to his name, but now he is hanging up the mic for good.

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He shares that his latest album,, Kill the King, is his final record, which will end his glowing 25-year career.

Why now? “I’ve gotten everything I prayed for from the game,” he explained, the rationale behind the decision.

In contrast to T.I.'s expressed contentment, his childhood, however, is far from sunny.

For example, the rapper said he stole a car when he was young – a reckless choice, he stated while looking back at the incident.

Looking back on those years, T.I. said that instead of running into trouble, he would offer his younger self guidance to focus on skills that would help him in the future.

“I should have been somewhere reading or writing, learning to play the piano,” he shares.

Adding, “I would tell my younger self, ‘Man, focus this time and this attention into something that could better serve you later on in life, because you are going to need it.’”

Given T.I. is in the middle of his swan song, he delivered a message for fans: “It just feels like this is it. I’ll catch y’all on the flip side.”