Dwayne Johnson admits he stole the iconic 'Jumanji' prop from set

Dwayne Johnson has made a surprising revelation about Jumanji.

The actor admitted that took one of the most meaningful props from the film set.

Advertisement

In an interview with People, Johnson, he shared that he kept the pair of dice worn by his character, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, in the upcoming Jumanji: Open World, which was the original dice used by the late Robin Williams in the beloved 1995 Jumanji film. "That is one half of a pair of dice that they used in the original, OG Jumanji."

He said, "There’s a big scene where the dice are slow rolling, and it’s slow motion and it’s so dramatic. One half of those dice — Die? Dice? — my character wears in the film."

"And I took that home. Props, they’re always amazing, but you gotta give that s--- back," Johnson shared.

As props are supposed to be returned after filming, he recalled how crew members asked whether he still had the iconic keepsake. "They were like, ‘Hey DJ, do you have the…?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, I gave it — I don’t — ah, I got to go.’"

It is pertinent to mention that Johnson also admitted that he kept Maui's magical fishhook from Disney's upcoming live-action Moana. Since multiple versions of the famous weapon were made, he could take one home without depriving the production.

Jumanji: Open World, starring Dwayne Johnson is set to release in theaters this Christmas.