Jamie King speaks out after her son, Taylor Swift's godson, wasn't at the grand wedding

Jamie King is clarifying the rumors of a strained relationship with Taylor Swift after the pop star did not invite her son, Taylor's godson, to her star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce last weekend.

The Life of a Showgirl artist tied the knot with the NFL star during her July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in front of 1000 close family and friends.

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However, 10-year-old Leo Newman's absence from the guest list raised eyebrows about Taylor's relationship with her godson.

Leo's mom, Jamie, ended the speculations, and her representative told Page Six that some bonds are for "personal and spiritual" causes, not for the spotlight.

Jamie''s publicist stated, “The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is that they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances."

“Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration," it continued.

"But he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break,” the publicist added.

The Opalite singer has not commented on the situation yet.

This came after it was reported that none of Taylor's grandchildren had attended the wedding, including Leo.

Taylor's other godchildren are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four kids, Inez, Olin, James and Betty.

Apparently, Blake also got snubbed from Taylor Swift's wedding after the Grammy-winning artist was subpoenaed in Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, with leaked texts showing strain.

Travis' brother Jason Kelce's four daughters were the only kids who attended the ceremony as flower girls.