Ozzy Osbourne's bandmate Bill Ward breaks silence on ‘sad’ health update: 'I'm not giving up'

Ozzy Osbourne's bandmate, Bill Ward, recently opened up about his sad health update almost one year after the death of the Prince of Darkness.

The 78-year-old Black Sabbath legend took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and revealed that he now relies on a wheelchair for his mobility, while reassuring his fans that he is "not in retirement or ill or giving up."

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The Drummer posted a picture of himself seated on a wheelchair and wrote in the caption,

"Something New To Let You Know About. Dear Friends, Fans, Families, and people I've not met yet, I'm announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I've reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events."

"I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can't walk very far without needing to rest, meaning I need to sit down.

"We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 78 years old on May 5th 2026.

"I was a long distance walker, I've walked in many different parts of the world, and I'm still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old.

The rocker went on to say, "My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now. I'm just saying if you see me in a wheelchair, I'm just catching a ride, I'm not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs.'

As for the reason behind sharing his confinement to a wheelchair with fans, Ward explained, "I'm making myself public and transparent about my new transport, and letting you know I'm OK."

"If you see me in the airports or visiting friends in the music arenas or theatres say hi, I don't bite, I'll just look different, as pictured here. Much love to you all and I'll keep rocking until I'm dead.'

He concluded his post with, "Rock forever and ever, Bill Ward. And the secrets we hide, can be dangerous to our health, I'm letting transparency prevail, with love and progression."



