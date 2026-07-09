Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces third pregnancy amid tour plans
Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed her pregnancy via social media
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is to be a mother of three.
The Little Mix member and solo artist announced that she is to start a new chapter with her husband, pro soccer player Andre Gray, with an emotional video on her social media.
In the clip, the singer appears in a recording studio, reading the lyrics from her phone as she records and sings into the mic, before she turns around to reveal her baby bump.
Meanwhile, her new song, Heaven, plays in the background.
"As one chapter ends, another begins," the Sweet Melody singer captioned the post, adding a heart and a pregnant woman emoji.
Pinnock and Gray, who were married in a beachfront ceremony in Jamaica in 2023, have two other children, twin daughters, who were born in 2021.
Fellow members of Little Mix expressed their happiness on the post, with Perrie Edwards commenting heart-eyes emojis, and Jade Thirlwall sharing, "Congratulations Leigh. I'm so happy for you and your family!"
The news arrives at a major moment for Leigh-Anne Pinnock's music career. She released her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To, in February and has announced a UK and European tour to promote the project.
Little Mix was formed in 2011 on The X Factor and in 2021, their single Confetti became their final song before they announced a hiatus.
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