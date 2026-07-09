Bombshell reason behind Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley's split exposed
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have parted ways after three years of marriage
The real reason behind Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s split has been exposed.
“Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret,” the insider told Page Six.
“Jack could be very particular about how he liked things,” the source added. “He’d often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn’t always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight.”
Meanwhile, another source described their relationship to People magazine as "rocky."
This heartbreaking split comes just days after Jack attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding on July 3 without Margaret.
It’s worth mentioning that the music producer and the Sanctuary actress first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were spotted sharing a smooch on a date in Brooklyn.
The former couple officially exchanged vows in August 2023 in New Jersey in front of celebrity guests including Taylor, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Lana Del Rey, and Cara Delevingne.
Margaret described Jack as “my person” in 2023 while giving an interview to Harper’s Bazaar.
“I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said at that time.
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