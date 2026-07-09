Kris Jenner pays lovely tribute to 'precious' granddaughter Penelope on her birthday

Kris Jenner is celebrating her “precious” granddaughter Penelope’s 14th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 70-year-old reality star paid a lovely tribute to Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick’s daughter, wishing her a Happy Birthday.

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“Happy 14th Birthday to our precious Penelope!!!” she penned in the caption. I can’t believe how quickly time has flown and what an incredible young lady you are!!”

Kris further wrote, “You are so smart, thoughtful, creative, confident, funny, and so caring, and I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

“And to top it off, you are beautiful inside and out!” The Kardashian alum added. “Watching you grow has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and I treasure every moment we spend together.”

Kris went on to share how excited she is for Penelope’s future.

“I can’t wait to see what exciting adventures are ahead for you,” she penned. “Happy birthday, P! I love you beyond measure and thank God for you every single day.”

Along with the loving note, Kris shared a carousel of throwback photos from Penelope’s childhood.

It’s worth mentioning here that Penelope is the second-eldest grandchild of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, whom Kourtney welcomed with ex Scott Disick on July 8, 2012.