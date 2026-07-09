Ringo Starr receives major honour for his music
Ringo Starr, famed as one of the members of The Beatles, was recognized for his music
Ringo Starr has been awarded an honorary degree from the University of Liverpool and this happy news is just in time as the former Beatle's gets ready to celebrate his 86th birthday.
"I want to thank the University of Liverpool for this honorary degree and for coming all the way to LA to bestow it. I'm really honoured,” Starr said, as per BBC.
The drummer also encouraged attendees to "follow your dreams".
"I've been thinking back on my life a lot lately," he told the listeners, adding, "And when I chose to become a drummer full-time, my family discouraged me. And they could have been right, but they weren't. It all worked out."
Starr further mentioned, "So to all the graduates back in Liverpool, I send peace and love and want to say don't be afraid to follow your dreams, or take that right turn and see where it goes."
University of Liverpool chancellor, Wendy Beetlestone, added that it was a "great privilege to recognise Ringo, whose influential musical work, particularly in The Beatles, has helped shape the identity and global reputation of Liverpool," the BBC reported.
Additionally, Sir Ringo Starr's birthday is a globally recognised event in the music world because since 2008, he has hosted an annual event encouraging fans everywhere to pause and say or think "Peace and Love" precisely at noon in their local time zones.
-
H: Michael J. Fox earns major Emmy recognition after resuming acting
-
Noah Wyle feels 'gratified' as The Pitt S2 earns 25 nods at 2026 Emmy Awards
-
Lindsay Lohan sparks reconciliation buzz with rare appearance alongside estranged dad Michael
-
Bonnie Tyler, 80's pop legend breathes her last at 75
-
Timothee Chalamet expresses mixed sentiments over filming ‘Dune III’: ‘emotive’
-
Ozzy Osbourne's bandmate Bill Ward breaks silence on ‘sad’ health update: 'I'm not giving up'
-
Kourtney Kardashian shows ‘love’ to daughter Penelope on her special day
-
Dakota Fanning cheers sister Elle as both receive Emmy recognition
-
Bombshell reason behind Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley's split exposed
-
Jamie King speaks out after her son, Taylor Swift's godson, wasn't at the grand wedding
-
Kris Jenner pays lovely tribute to 'precious' granddaughter Penelope on her birthday
-
Leigh-Anne Pinnock announces third pregnancy amid tour plans