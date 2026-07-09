Prince Harry to make noble public appearance after Wednesday meeting made private

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex will be back in the public eye on Thursday as he visits a Birmingham children’s hospital.

Harry held private meetings without any media present at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday following his High Court defeat against the Daily Mail publisher the day before.

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No external press was permitted into the event in London, which is part of his five-day run of solo visits in the UK.

Plans for pool media coverage changed the day before and the decision was attributed to the heatwave, however the duke is set to continue allowing pooled media to cover remaining events this week.

Other royals will carry on a busy series of summer engagements on Thursday.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex had originally been due to attend the Royal Hospital Chelsea with Harry, but the plans were switched last week when it was decided Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not join the duke in London due to concerns over security.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will make a joint visit in central London, while the Prince of Wales, Prince William travels to Hastings to meet a fishing community as well as local youth-led and community-driven organisations.

The King on Wednesday met with police officers who dealt with the Bedfordshire train crash at the new British Transport Police headquarters in central London, and then hosted The King’s Award for Enterprise 2026 at St James’s Palace gardens, alongside the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Meanwhile, Harry’s stepmother the Queen watched from the royal box as British wildcard Arthur Fery stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmed news if Harry will meet with the King during his UK visit.

As of his lawsuit against Daily Mail, the duke learned on Tuesday at the start of an Invictus Games appearance at Chatham House that he had lost his case over allegations of unlawful information gathering against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Judge Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed all of the claims directed at Associated Newspapers Limited by Harry and other household names, including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John.

The duke has been criticised for his reaction to losing the legal battle after he branded the ruling, in a joint statement with Lady Lawrence, a “complete and obvious whitewash.”