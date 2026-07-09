Prince Harry only permitted ‘polite meetings’ with King Charles in UK

Kate Middleton no longer wants Prince William to make to heal his drift with Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales does not have the emotional capacity to deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and wants to keep her family as far away from the Sussex drama.

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"Kate is no longer in the business of trying to reunite the brothers," Christopher Andersen, author of "Kate!," told Fox News Digital. "It really is a year of magical thinking when people seriously suggest that the Princess of Wales has the emotional bandwidth to cope with the Sussexes."

"Unfortunately, my sources do not believe Princess Catherine is pushing for Prince William to meet Prince Harry,"

Meanwhile, photographer, Helena Chard, also told Fox News Digital. "She isn’t pushing for a meeting. She is, however, the one royal who could soften things emotionally, hence the reason Princess Catherine, 'the peacemaker,’ keeps rearing her head."

"The feeling inside the Wales camp is that Catherine will not allow her family, and especially William, to be sucked back into the Sussex drama," Chard shared. "The Sussex circus of briefings, counter-briefings and public spectacle is seen as tiresome and, frankly, not good for the Wales family’s well-being."