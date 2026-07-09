Prince Harry holds ‘frantic’ conversations with King Charles over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is still trying to bring Megan Markle and his kids back to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who earlier announced that you would not be able to bring his family to England this month, quoted security reasons for his decision.

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However, during ongoing peace talks with King Charles, the father-of-two hopes to reach a consensus over his security battle.

A royal source told The Mirror: “While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing.”

Another insider said: “The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it.”

It is thus revealed that Harry is ‘frantically’ trying to bring Megan Markle back to England.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television.

Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.