Dakota Fanning cheers sister Elle as both receive Emmy recognition

Dakota Fanning is overjoyed because both she and her younger sister, Elle Fanning, have been nominated for the 78th Emmy Awards.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress expressed her pride after both she and Elle were announced as nominees for the Emmys.

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“What an unbelievable morning for my family,” Dakota penned in the caption while sharing an adorable photo of herself and her sibling twinning as they sat together.

“The pride I feel at watching my sister shine is hard to put into words, and I also could not be prouder to be partners with her in Lewellen Pictures,” she continued.

In the caption, the actress also thanked “the entire team behind Margo’s Got Money Troubles” who “so deserves this recognition.”

“I am so happy that audiences connected with her so deeply. I’m bursting with happiness. Thank you!!!!!” she concluded.

For those unversed, Dakota and Elle founded their production company, Lewellen Pictures, in 2021.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles has earned eight nominations in total this year. Elle received a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series.

Meanwhile, Dakota was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her performance as Jenny in All Her Fault.

It is worth mentioning here that the 78th Emmy Awards. will take place on September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.