Noah Wyle feels 'gratified' as The Pitt S2 earns 25 nods at 2026 Emmy Awards

Noah Wyle is marking a major milestone as The Pitt season 2 has earned 25 nominations for the 2026 Emmy Awards.

For those unversed, the nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards were announced, and The Pitt is leading this year’s drama categories with 25 nominations.

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Noah, who played Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the medical drama, also received two nominations himself — Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode “12:00 p.m.”

“This just feels very much like a gift that keeps on giving,” the 55-year-old actor told Deadline. “I feel very humbled by this and validated many times over.”

He further said, “Today, I feel extremely gratified that the nominations were spread so far and wide across our casting.”

“It really feels like it’s a testament to the collective achievement and contribution that everybody makes,” the actor continued.

Noah described the show as a “collective effort,” acknowledging the contributions of the other cast, crew, and executives.

“It is such a collective effort that it’s really hard to parse it out into individual contributions,” he said. “It feels a little disingenuous to be one of the only people standing up there on a stage accepting a trophy on behalf of Stage 22 and Stage 21, and all the people that work there. “

“The fact that Jojo Coelho, our DP, was not nominated, I think, was significant because she’s such a huge part of our show and is part of every single one of those nominations because her work is so spectacular,” he added.