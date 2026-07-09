Maren Morris dating singer Cassadee Pope? Here's what we know
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope fuel dating rumors on social media
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope have officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.
Cassadee took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted a picture of herself kissing Maren.
“She won’t go out with you because she’s out with me, silly @marenmorris," the former lead singer of Hey Monday captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Maren also shared a snap of herself wrapping her arm around Cassadee in an Instagram post.
“A time was had," she penned in the caption.
Earlier this year, the 'My Church' hitmaker opened up about her “brief” relationship with a woman.
“I briefly was seeing a woman, and I was not looking for anything serious. I’m at a point in my life right now where just I don't have that to give. I was very clear about that because I’m all about communication, and she was like, ‘Oh, totally. I’m down,’” Maren shared in a TikTok video.
“Within three weeks of this completely falling apart, it was lies, threats to my reputation and borderline extortion,” she added.“It was pretty f**ked up. And for that to be my first experience, it was just so depressing."
For those unversed, Marren came out as bisexual in 2024.
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