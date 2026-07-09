Bonnie Tyler, 80's pop legend breathes her last at 75

Bonnie Tyler, one of the most successful 80s singer, has passed away aged 75.

The performer from Skewen, south Wales, died after being taken seriously ill in Portugal.

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In May, she was placed into an induced coma following emergency intestinal surgery and just last month, her spokesperson said she was out of the coma but remained “very unwell and in intensive care.”

A message on Bonnie’s website reads, "Bonnie's family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

In a statement released on Thursday, July 9, her family added, "We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy."

She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert Sullivan.

Tributes have since poured in for Bonnie Tyler all across social media, with one X user writing, "Rest in peace, legend. Your voice is eternal."

"She did so much for Welsh music, RIP," penned a second.

A third chimed in, "Rest in peace to a true music legend. Her voice was one of a kind."

"Her songs will always be remembered many years later, and her memories will forever be remembered," gushed another.

While a final fan mentioned, "An absolute legend has left us."