H: Michael J. Fox earns major Emmy recognition after resuming acting
E: Michael J. Fox made a welcome return six years after announcing his second retirement in 2020
Fans are delighted to know that Michael J. Fox has just secured his Emmy Awards nomination in a decade after resuming acting amid his health scare
The Back to the Future actor who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease has been nominated for best Supporting Actor in a comedy for Shrinking.
The 65-year-old actor returned to acting in season three of the Apple TV's series after he announced his “second retirement” in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.
In the comedy drama, Fox plays the role of a person with Parkinson's disease named Gerry, also starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.
Other stars nominated in the same category are Connor Storrie for his role in Saturday Night Live, Brett Goldstein for his work in Shrinking, Christopher McDonald for Hacks, and Hamish Linklater for Widow's Bay.
Fox was last nominated for an Emmy Award back in 2016 for the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for The Good Wife.
Throughout his decades-long acting career, Fox has won five Emmy awards in total; one for his role in Boston Legal, one for his work in Rescue Me and three for Family Ties.
For those unversed, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991. At the time he was only 29-years-old. However, the actor kept his health scare private for eight years before revealing it in 1998.
Fox parted himself from acting while he was starring in the popular ABC sitcom Spin City, saying his condition was affecting his work. He then began advocating for Parkinson's disease and gradually decreased big screen roles.
In 2020, Fox announced his retirement right after starring in The Good Wife and The Michael J. Fox Show.
He continued to take voice roles as Michael J. The Fox in Zootopia 2.
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