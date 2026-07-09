Palace delights fans with Queen Elizabeth's rare photo with penguins on London Zoo’s 200th anniversary

Palace is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the ZSL London Zoo along with the late Queen Elizabeth II's childhood picture of meeting penguins in 1939.

On the official page of the royal family, King Charles marked the bicentennial of the British zoo, which has been supported by the royal family since it was granted a Royal Charter in 1826.

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A series of archival footage has been posted showing Queen Elizabeth II's frequent visits, along with notable appearances, including the late monarch’s meeting with a panda in 1938 and chimpanzees.

The images also showed milestones such as the opening of the Land of the Lions exhibit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

They captioned the post, "Celebrating 200 years of @OfficialZSL.

"Later today, The King and Queen will visit @ZSLLondonZoo to mark its 200th anniversary. This will mark The King’s first visit as Patron of ZSL, a role held by every monarch since 1828.

In the first image, "Princess Elizabeth stands alongside penguins, 1939."

The second slide featured Prince Philip meeting "Toto the elephant" in 1963.

Other pistures showed, "The Princess Royal with Mary the Giraffe, 2000," "The King and The Prince of Wales tour the tiger enclosure, 2013," "The King and Princess Royal meet Sir David Attenborough and a cockatoo, 1958," "Prince Philip in front of Guy the gorilla, 1960," "The Duke of Edinburgh meeting giraffes, 2015," and The Duchess of Edinburgh feeding monkeys, 2022."

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the ZSL London Zoo for the first time after His Majesty took over the throne.