Meghan Markle makes 'furious vow' as King Charles seeks reunion with grandchildren

King Charles is reportedly hoping to meet Prince Harry while he is on the UK trip along with exploring the possibility of seeing their grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As reported by the Mirror, the monarch has issued instructions to his senior aides so they can discuss the suitable timing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid their busy schedule and public duties. Sources describe recent conversations between father and son as "hopeful."

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“The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it,” one source said.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK alone after spending a family holiday in Europe. Owing to security reasons and accommodation issues, Meghan and their children did not accompany him.

First, his request for taxpayer-funded security was rejected, later the Buckingham Palace withdrew accommodation offered to Harry.

There are growing speculations Harry’s family might join him in the UK next week and for this the Duke is “frantically” trying to arrange private security so his family can rejoin him.

In the midst of “hopeful” possibility of talks between King Charles and Prince Harry, Meghan issued a “furious vow,” citing not to see and meet the royal members as revealed by some insiders.

Rob Shuter said, “This was one insult too many. As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”

“She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself, or her children, through this again.”