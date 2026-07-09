Meghan Markle given ‘crucial advice’ as UK visit remains uncertain

Meghan Markle’s potential trip to the UK still is in limbo. While Prince Harry began a five-day visit to Britain alone without his wife and children, Archie and Lilibet, citing security concerns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their armed police protection when they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020. According to sources, Prince is trying hard to arrange private security so his family can join him.

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Prior to landing in the UK on Monday, Harry suffered various setbacks. First, his request for taxpayer-funded security was rejected, later the Buckingham Palace withdrew accommodation offer which was offered to Harry.

In the midst of growing uncertainty regarding Meghan’s visit to the UK, the Duchess received crucial advice and ultimatum.

As per a PR expert, if she does come to the UK, any misstep could affect her global brand.

Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede suggests that Meghan faces a "balancing act" regarding her brand. While her "Duchess of Sussex" title helps open doors globally, it also keeps her tied to the Royal Family.

“Meghan has worked hard to establish herself outside the institution, yet she continues to use the Duchess of Sussex title, which remains one of the most valuable assets in her personal brand.”

He also advised, “My advice would be to decide on one clear long-term strategy. If Meghan wants to build a lasting global lifestyle empire entirely on her own terms, then gradually placing less emphasis on the royal title would demonstrate confidence in the strength of her own name.”

Over the past two years, Meghan has increasingly positioned herself as an entrepreneur, a transition marked by the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, last year.