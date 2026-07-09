Queen Rania ‘couldn’t be happier’ as she prepares to welcome new family member

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are all ready to welcome their second child and the excited grandmother-to-be, Queen Rania of Jordan, couldn’t be happier.

In an Instagram post on her official account she announced, “The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel, and soon-to-be big sister Amina.”

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The post was accompanied by a picture featuring Eman and Jameel, as their first daughter, Amina, who will soon become an elder sister, reached out to her mother’s baby bump.

Many people flooded the comments section with phrases of praise and blessings, showering their love on the growing royal family.

This comes almost a week after the royal family celebrated another happy news which was the Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah al-Hashimi, turning 32 on June 28.

Queen Rania posted a wholesome picture of her son and wrote, “Happy birthday, Hussein! May your family bring you as much joy as you bring us each day.”

By addressing him simply as "Hussein," the Queen set royal titles aside and highlighted something more personal.

Her message wasn't about duty or destiny but about family, expressing every parent's wish that the happiness their child has brought them will one day be returned through a family of their own.

Earlier this year, Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Princess Rajwa's birthday by calling his wife a "blessing" and sharing a sweet photograph of her with their daughter, Princess Iman dressed in matching outfits.