If Blake Lively were a singer, Taylor Swift’s snub would get its own betrayal song

With her wedding of the century, Taylor Swift has married the love of her life, Travis Kelce.

The star-studded ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden and was attended by celebrities, friends, and family of the couple.

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However, the pop star, who is admired by millions and often advocates for loyalty, compassion, and consideration in her music, has left some questioning those very values.

Critics argue that Swift publicly humiliated a former best friend she once kept closer than almost anyone else by choosing not to invite her to the wedding.

Taylor Swift did not invite her longtime friend Blake Lively or Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, to the event. The snub comes after a reported fallout tied to Lively’s high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

Many believe Lively’s decision to involve Swift’s name in the case strained their friendship beyond repair.

While many of Swift’s fans paid little attention, critics and observers have called the move revealing.

They view it as evidence of an unforgiving side to the singer, who has built her brand partly on themes of friendship and betrayal.

Lively’s supporters accuse Swift of abandoning her friend at a difficult time and potentially discouraging other victims of alleged sexual harassment or smear campaigns.

One Blake Lively fan commented online: “Wasn’t Blake sexually harassed? Wasn’t Taylor supposed to be her friend and godmother to her children? How is using Taylor’s name a bigger sin than being sexually harassed and targeted in a smear campaign by the accused harasser?”

If Swift believed that excluding Lively absolved her of any perceived wrong, her critics have been equally unforgiving.

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, for instance, addressed the situation while speaking with Piers Morgan and held Swift partially accountable:

“Taylor Swift should be on her knees thanking God that she wasn't dragged into this and exposed for her bullying too. She participated in that penthouse summit with Justin Baldoni—who, with all due respect, was a relative nobody in comparison to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Taylor Swift. They tried to hijack his movie. Taylor was complicit. She didn't know what the truth was about who was the villain and who wasn't, but she jumped in to have the back of her friend without any questions.”

Swift’s decision has been widely described as harsh and humiliating, especially toward a former close friend she once relied on heavily.

Some observers note the irony. if the roles were reversed, Blake Lively might have channeled the experience into a hit song about betrayal, just as Swift has done so often in her own career.