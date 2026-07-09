Epstein lawyer’s first death anniversary approaches months after DOJ files rocked the world
Roy Blacke died on July 2025 of a serious illness, his law partner said in a statement
Prominent US lawyer Roy Black’s upcoming first death anniversary has renewed interest in how he helped secure a plea deal in 2008.
The plea deal had enabled the late sex offender to escape federal sex-trafficking charges.
Black, a prominent defense lawyer who also successfully defended William Kennedy Smith in his 1991 trial for rape died on July 21.2025 last year at his home in Coral Gables, Florida at the age of 80.
His law partner Howard Srebnick confirmed the death without specifying the cause, saying only that Black had dealt with a “serious illness.”
According to the US media, his clients included Justin Bieber and Rush Limbaugh, as well as Florida police officers accused of misconduct. He usually emerged victorious from his courtroom battles.
Roy and his wife Lea held fund-raisers for Democratic presidential candidates, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden. Law partners at Black Srebnick, include Howard Srebnick, Scott Kornspan, Maria Neyra, Jackie Perczek, Mark Shapiro and Jared Lopez.
His death came just months before the last major batch of Jeffrey Epstein files was released by the US. Department of Justice in January 2026.
In a reflection of the elite circles Epstein inhabited, the documents included mentions of many prominent figures in politics, business and entertainment, including US President Donald Trump , who was friends with Epstein years before his crimes came to light.
Previous document releases have renewed scrutiny of Epstein's relationships with other prominent people, including former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who have denied wrongdoing and said they regret their association with the late financier.
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