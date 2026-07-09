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Why is Islamic Republic of Japan trending on social media?

Did US President Donald Trump really say ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’

By Abdul Hafeez
Published July 09, 2026
Why is Islamic Republic of Japan trending on social media?
Why is Islamic Republic of Japan trending on social media?

US President Donald Trump mistook Japan for the Islamic Republic of Iran during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We have an aircraft carrier which is one of the most beautiful in the world, it's one of the biggest, the (USS) Abraham Lincoln," Trump said.

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"And a few months ago, we had, I told this story yesterday, we had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan."

Shortly after he made the mistake, social media users, especially Trump critics, started mocking the president.

“We officially have a new nation on earth,” said an X user commenting on the president’s video, which has garnered over 19 million views withing hours after it was posted.

Another said, “Could be a speech slip or cognitive overload leading to confusion of names, especially when under pressure.”

Multiple accounts shared memes based on President Trump’s slip of tongue, sparking funny reactions on social networking websites.

Abdul Hafeez
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
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