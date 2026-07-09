Mario Kart Tour shuts down for good on September 30

Unlike Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which was replaced by an offline version, known as "Complete", that Nintendo had to create for it when they shut down its servers, Nintendo has stated that at present, there are no plans to offer an offline version of Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo has ceased sales of the in-game currency of Mario Kart Tour, known as 'rubies', and also ended auto-renewals and subscriptions of the game.

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Subscribers of Mario Kart Tour will continue to have all the benefits offered by the Gold Pass subscription apart from those associated with being a subscriber for the time being. The non-subscribers will be given the same free access from August 5 when Vacation Tour starts.

This shutdown wasn't a surprise because Mario Kart Tour has basically been put on maintenance mode since late 2023, when Nintendo ceased to add August 5th races, drivers, karts, and gliders.

Since the launch of this game on September 25, 2019, it has been downloaded more than 200 million times, and even in the first week alone, it was downloaded over 90 million times, making it one of Nintendo's best-installed mobile games.

Recently they released a game called Pictonico!, which is a WarioWare game with photos from a player's camera roll. Super Mario Run is still out there after almost a decade from its 2016 release date.

Similarly, Fire Emblem Heroes and Fire Emblem Shadows, launched last year, are also up and running. Also, Pokémon Go celebrated its 10-year anniversary and Pikmin Bloom is still running although Nintendo doesn't operate those two directly.