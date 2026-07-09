Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Full mission list

If you're planning your time with Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, knowing exactly how many missions stand between you and the credits makes all the difference.

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced contains 43 main missions spread across twelve story sequences, plus a new eight-mission chapter called A World Without Gold. That chapter centers on Edward Kenway tracking down Raynard and unlocks once you complete Sequence 11, bringing the full mission count to 51.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced full sequence-by-sequence mission list

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Here's the complete breakdown, sequence by sequence, including the new endgame chapter that wasn't part of the original 2013 release.

Sequence 1: Edward Kenway Sequence 2: Lively Havana And My Sugar, Mister Walpole, I Presume? , A Man They Call the Sage, Claiming What's Due, The Treasure Fleet Sequence 3: This Tyro Captain, Now Hiring, Prizes and Plunder, Raise the Black Flag, Sugarcane and Its Yields, Proper Defence, A Single Madman Sequence 4: This Old Cove, Nothing is True, The Sage's Buried Secret, Overrun and Outnumbered Sequence 5: The Forts, Traveling STravellingUnmanned Sequence 6: Diving For Medicines, Devil's Advocate, The Siege of Charles-Towne Sequence 7: We Demand a Parley, The Gunpowder Plot, Commodore Eighty-Sixed, The Fireship Sequence 8: Do Not Go Gently..., Vainglorious Bastards, Marooned Sequence 9: Imagine My Surprise, Trust is Earned Sequence 10: Black Bart's Gambit, Murder and Mayhem, The Observatory Sequence 11: To Suffer Without Dying, Delirium, Everything is Permitted Sequence 12: A Governor No Longer, Royal Misfortune, Tainted Blood, Ever a Splinter

A World Without Gold (available after completing Sequence 11), That Bastard Maynard, Not a Real Captain At All, What The Bloody Hell, This Is A Good Beginning, Not Natural Allies, All I Want To Do Is Chat, A Cockalorum, A World Without Gold

In addition to the principal story missions, there are officer recruitment quests, Animus Rifts, treasure hunting, and other secondary quests available throughout the Caribbean that will add another six hours of gameplay on top of the story.