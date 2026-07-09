Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Full mission list
Wondering how many missions are in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced? Here's the full sequence-by-sequence list
If you're planning your time with Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, knowing exactly how many missions stand between you and the credits makes all the difference.
Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced contains 43 main missions spread across twelve story sequences, plus a new eight-mission chapter called A World Without Gold. That chapter centers on Edward Kenway tracking down Raynard and unlocks once you complete Sequence 11, bringing the full mission count to 51.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced full sequence-by-sequence mission list
Here's the complete breakdown, sequence by sequence, including the new endgame chapter that wasn't part of the original 2013 release.
- Sequence 1: Edward Kenway
- Sequence 2: Lively Havana And My Sugar, Mister Walpole, I Presume? , A Man They Call the Sage, Claiming What's Due, The Treasure Fleet
- Sequence 3: This Tyro Captain, Now Hiring, Prizes and Plunder, Raise the Black Flag, Sugarcane and Its Yields, Proper Defence, A Single Madman
- Sequence 4: This Old Cove, Nothing is True, The Sage's Buried Secret, Overrun and Outnumbered
- Sequence 5: The Forts, Traveling STravellingUnmanned
- Sequence 6: Diving For Medicines, Devil's Advocate, The Siege of Charles-Towne
- Sequence 7: We Demand a Parley, The Gunpowder Plot, Commodore Eighty-Sixed, The Fireship
- Sequence 8: Do Not Go Gently..., Vainglorious Bastards, Marooned
- Sequence 9: Imagine My Surprise, Trust is Earned
- Sequence 10: Black Bart's Gambit, Murder and Mayhem, The Observatory
- Sequence 11: To Suffer Without Dying, Delirium, Everything is Permitted
- Sequence 12: A Governor No Longer, Royal Misfortune, Tainted Blood, Ever a Splinter
A World Without Gold (available after completing Sequence 11), That Bastard Maynard, Not a Real Captain At All, What The Bloody Hell, This Is A Good Beginning, Not Natural Allies, All I Want To Do Is Chat, A Cockalorum, A World Without Gold
In addition to the principal story missions, there are officer recruitment quests, Animus Rifts, treasure hunting, and other secondary quests available throughout the Caribbean that will add another six hours of gameplay on top of the story.
-
Epstein lawyer’s first death anniversary approaches months after DOJ files rocked the world
-
Why is Islamic Republic of Japan trending on social media?
-
Mario Kart Tour shuts down for good on September 30
-
Nearly 900 snakes escape flooded China breeding farm
-
Robbyant unveils LingBot-VLA 2.0: A next-generation open-source embodied AI brain
-
Costco faces class action over alleged heavy metals in Orgain protein supplements
-
Maren Morris dating singer Cassadee Pope? Here's what we know
-
Why Trump’s latest comments on NATO allies’ united front are sparking debate
-
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest addresses champagne shortage, long food lines rumours
-
Did Connor Murphy have a heart problem before he drowned?
-
Nancy Guthrie case update: Judge orders ransom imposter into inpatient treatment before sentencing
-
Minecraft adds new sitting feature after 17 years