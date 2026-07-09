'The Pitt' star reveals bold move that landed her Emmy nod
Brittany Allen says she did not submit to defeat after being snubbed for 'The Pitt' performance
Several critics and the audience raved about Brittany Allen as Roxie Hamler in The Pitt.
However, HBO – the network behind the hit medical drama – did not submit her for Emmy consideration.
This rubbed the actress the wrong way, and instead of giving up, she took matters into her own hands.
Going out of the way, Allen herself submitted her nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category.
The actress, however, did not stop there.
She began a grassroots campaign for her nomination alongside her husband.
Her daring move paid off: Allen earned an Emmy nomination.
“As a working-class actor, I have become very familiar with being overlooked in my career,” she told THR of her bold decision.
“And you toughen your skin, and you just keep your head down, and you keep working, and you keep bettering yourself.”
“And then you reach a point where you go, you know what? I don’t want to get overlooked anymore.”
Allen portrays terminally ill cancer patient Roxie, who left viewers in tears.
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