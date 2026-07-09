Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce honeymooning in the Bahamas?

A video purporting to shows Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during their honeymoon in the Bahamas has been widely circulated on social media days after the couple got married at Madison Square Garden.

The video, shared with the caption, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy a swing ride during their honeymoon in the Bahamas" has garnered thousands of views on X and other social networking websites.

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However, independent fact-checkers said the video does not feature Taylor Swift and Kelce and the caption accompanying it is misleading.

The widely circulated clip actually shows unnamed tourists on a beach in Thailand and has been circulating online since 2018.

Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce got married at a star-studded ceremony on Friday in New York that capped a three-year love story.

Comedian ‌Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony and Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as "man of honor" and Kelce's brother, retired football star Jason Kelce, was best man.

The bride and groom wore looks created by Christian Dior and Swift chose jewelry by Cartier, according to the statement. No photos were released.

The pair's love story began in 2023 when Kelce tried unsuccessfully to meet Swift backstage at one of her concerts, but succeeded in capturing her attention and warming her heart by recounting his disappointment on a podcast. Both are 36 years old.