Prince Harry visits children’s hospital after latest ‘humiliation’

Prince Harry on Thursday visited the Birmingham Children's Hospital after celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first WellChild Nurse programme.

As soon as the pictures of the Duke of Sussex’s visit surfaced online, royal fans started trolling the husband of Meghan Markle over claims made by British journalist Charlotte Griffth.

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In an article, Griffith, the Mail on Sunday's editor at large, recalled her "short and utterly surreal friendship" with Prince Harry while making claims that could be used against him by his critics in the media.

She claimed that the duke placed a tablet in her mouth during a December 2011 dinner party when she was a trainee reporter aged 27.

"From his pocket, he removed a small white pill. Then he held it up to my face, popped it on to my tongue, and said with a smile: 'Now I know I can trust you!'" she wrote in the Daily Mail.

The incident allegedly occurred while both were seated together at a shooting weekend on a 4,000-acre Hampshire estate.

Griffiths described the gathering as including approximately 16 people whom the Prince considered trusted companions.

According to the journalist Harry was energetic and charismatic during their encounters. "In person, he was quite the live wire: boisterous, charming and overflowing with a (sometimes excessive) degree of self-confidence," she wrote.

She also noted his fondness for pranks when surrounded by those in his inner circle, characterising him as "a compulsive practical joker".