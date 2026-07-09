Prince Harry 'close to tears' as security fight deepens Royal rift

Prince Harry’s security battle has taken an emotional toll on the Duke but the royal family is reportedly not concerned with his “emotional ordeal.”

Multiple royal experts have reportedly made such remarks regarding Harry’s ongoing struggles to arrange security for his family and the toll taken on him, leaving him “devastated and close to tears.”

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The turmoil stemmed from the refusal of the UK government to provide taxpayer-funded security to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their trip to the UK.

Consequently, Harry arrived in the UK alone this week and is trying to arrange private security, so Meghan Markle and children, Archie and Lilibet, can join him in the coming week.

It is not clear yet whether Prince Harry would meet his father or not. As per reports, King Charles instructed senior aides to arrange meeting plans with his son.

But the security-related dilemma has bogged down Harry as one expert, Kinsey Schofield,claimed, “My understanding is that Harry was deeply emotional. [For the royal family], there is exhaustion. The king is frustrated, Prince William is detached, and the broader family has very little appetite for another round of Sussex drama.”

Calling William the biggest realist of the family, she added, “He's the future of the monarchy, so he views every decision through the lens of protecting the institution he will inherit….He is a good judge of character, and I'm told he no longer recognizes Prince Harry."

Harry’s return to the UK was marked by further adversity. On July 7, the Duke of Sussex faced a significant legal setback when the High Court dismissed his long-running privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail.