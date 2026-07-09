Charlotte Griffiths lifts lid over Prince Harry ‘intimate text’ controversy

Journalist Charlotte Griffiths has broken her silence just months after "intimate texts" shared with Prince Harry were revealed in court.

Charlotte, the current Editor at Large of the Mail, has shared an account of her friendship with Harry in a newly-published article for the Daily Mail after the texts were originally revealed during Prince Harry's privacy case back in March.

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The journalist, who recently appeared on The Mark Dolan Show, previously referred to Harry as "Mr Mischief" and "H Bomb."

Harry's messages to her also included the words "sugar", "Griff" and "Miss our movie snuggles", The Times reported at the time.

The claims of the messages came after Harry told the court in January that he was not friends with any of the journalists linked to the case.

Writing in her latest article for the Daily Mail, she wrote, "But suddenly those messages, in which I had spoken about the ‘fun weekend of naughtiness’ and Harry had recalled our ‘movie snuggles’, were interpreted as evidence of some sort of romantic liaison.”

She continued, "In fact, we’d merely shared a blanket during a film screening in a sitting room with other people present on a Sunday afternoon. The ‘naughtiness’ referred to excessive alcohol consumption.”

"A reference by Harry to a ‘Cinderella’s shoe’ in a separate message inspired further misleading headlines suggesting we had been intimate," adding that they were instead borrowed shoes that she used to ‘head outside for a cigarette,’” Charlotte clarified.

Speaking of the backlash that she received, the journalist Charlotte Griffiths described this as "sickening", although admitted that journalists "shouldn’t complain when they are scrutinized."