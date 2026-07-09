Entertainment

Warner Bros eyes hit Free Willy reboot to recreate '90s hit magic

The original Free Willy became a smash hit at the box office when it was released in 1993

By Hassan Sohail
Published July 09, 2026
Warner Bros eyes hit Free Willy reboot to recreate 90s hit magic

Free Willy, a feel-good franchise, spawned several films and an animated show. But that is not the end of it.

In fact, the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter stated that Warner Bros. has greenlit a reboot of the 1993 family hit.

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With producers Anthony and Joe Russo returning to reimagine the iconic hit movie.

For the script, Warner Bros. roped in writers Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett.

Undoubtedly, the latest attempt to reboot Free Willy would be a tall order, given that the original movie has won the hearts of many around the world, as it revolves around an orphaned boy forming a bond with a killer whale.

The heart-touching story became a box-office hit, raking in $153.7 million globally on a $20 million budget.

Meanwhile, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Kassee Whiting are producing, and Anthony and Joe Russo, besides Lauren Shuler Donner, serve as executive producers.

Not to mention, Courtney Baker and Jesse Ehrman will co-produce. Cate Adams managed the project for Warner Bros.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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