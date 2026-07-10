Iran buries Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Khamenei at sacred Imam Reza shrine

Iran has buried slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, the country's holiest Shia site, more than four months after he was killed in a US-Israeli strike on his compound in Tehran.

According to Al Jazeera, the private burial followed a week of public mourning and funeral processions that drew millions of people across Iran.

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State media said Khamenei was laid to rest at the shrine in his birthplace of Mashhad after ceremonies in Tehran, Qom and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Al Jazeera reported that Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, did not appear publicly during the funeral events and has not been seen since the strike that killed his father on 28 February.

During the final procession in Mashhad, large crowds followed Khamenei's coffin while waving Iranian flags and holding photographs of the late leader.

Mourners also chanted: "I swear by the blood of the supreme leader, Trump, we will kill you," while others carried placards reading "Kill Trump", according to Al Jazeera.

The burial came as tensions between Iran and the United States remained high. Reports of explosions near Bushehr and Konarak emerged on Thursday, although US Central Command told Al Jazeera it had not carried out any strikes.

The latest developments follow renewed fighting despite a preliminary US-Iran agreement aimed at reducing hostilities, with both sides accusing each other of violating the fragile ceasefire.