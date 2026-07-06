Charlie Kirk murder case: Utah prosecutors seek trial in conservative activist killing

Utah prosecutors seek trial in Charlie Kirk murder case. A critical, five-day preliminary hearing has commenced in Provo, Utah, as state prosecutors lay out their case against Tyler James Robinson who was accused of assassinating conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The case stems from the tragic events of September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University when the conservative activist was addressing an outdoor crowd of roughly 3,000 people at a Turning Point USA "Prove Me Wrong" event when he was struck in the neck by a single rifle shot.

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The 31 years old was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined the shot was fired by a sniper positioned on the roof of the adjacent Losee Center building, approximately 142 yards away.

Robinson surrendered to a local sheriff the following day after his parents confronted him with surveillance imagery released by law enforcement.

The prosecution also planned to offer other evidence that it alleges links Robinson to the crime, including DNA from the rifle authorities say was used in the killing, a recorded statement from Robinson's roommate and a handwritten message reading, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I took it."

Prosecutors have already signaled their intent to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

The high-profile proceeding serves as a mini-trial designed to determine whether the state has sufficient probable cause to advance the case to a full criminal trial.

Kirk's wife, Erika Kirk, has taken over Turning Point USA and will be present in the Provo courtroom for the hearing with Kirk's parents.

Lawyers for Robinson are likely to highlight ballistics testing that proved inconclusive in matching a bullet fragment removed from Kirk's body with the alleged murder weapon.

The hearing marks the first time Kirk’s family has come face-to-face with the defendant. Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk and his parents, Robert and Kathryn Kirk, were escorted into the Fourth District Court holding hands. They were joined in the gallery by prominent conservative figures, including Donald Trump Jr.