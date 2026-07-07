Coyote attacks young child in Whitby park as police issue public warning

A two-year-old boy has been seriously injured after a coyote attacked him at a park in Whitby, Ontario, marking the second reported attack on a young child in the area within two weeks.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to Vanier Park, near Brock Street North and Rossland Road East, at around 8:30 PM on Sunday after receiving an ambulance call.

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According to police, the child was playing in the playground when a coyote approached and attacked him without warning.

“The child sustained bite injuries to his face before his guardian and several bystanders were able to intervene and scare the coyote away,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, officers attended a separate incident involving a different distressed coyote near Harrier and Annes streets. Police said no one was injured in that incident.

The latest attack follows another coyote incident on June 22, when a young boy was bitten near Coronation and Rossland roads, around 2.5 kilometres from Sunday's attack.

Police said they are working with the Town of Whitby, Durham Regional Health Department and Whitby Animal Services to investigate the incidents and monitor coyote activity.

They urged residents to avoid feeding coyotes, supervise children and pets, and use hazing techniques if they encounter the animals.