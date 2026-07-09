Prince William arrives in East Sussex as Prince Harry visits Birmingham
Kensington Palace said Prince William undertook royal duties in Hastings where he met fishing community
Prince William on Thursday travelled to Hastings in East Sussex, some 85 kilometers south east of London as part of royal duties.
According to a statement, the Prince Wales began “the day with Hastings’ fishing community, whose traditions have shaped the town for more than 1,000 years.”
The statement said that the future king met “local fishermen to hear about the future of the UK’s largest beach-launched fishing fleet” and visited “the iconic black net shops that have become a symbol of Hastings’ rich maritime heritage.”
Meanwhile, his younger brother, Prince Harry, visited the Birmingham Children's Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the WellChild Nurse program.
The Duke of Sussex arrived in the United Kingdom on late Monday on a Invictus-related visit, leaving his wife, Meghan Markle, and the couple’s two children in the United States where the family is settled since 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping down from royal duties.
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