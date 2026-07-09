Inside King Charles and Queen Camilla's special zoo visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the London zoo to mark a major conservation milestone.

On Wednesday, their Majesties celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL).

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The official Instagram handle of the ZSL posted an adorable video clip showcasing moments of Charles and Camilla from their visit. In a joint post with British Royal family, ZSL wrote, "200 years of ZSL. One unforgettable day at London Zoo."

They further shared, "We were honoured to welcome our Patron, HM The King, and HM The Queen to London Zoo to celebrate ZSL’s 200th anniversary."

Adding, "Their Majesties joined us behind the scenes to discover how ZSL is protecting wildlife both here in the UK and around the world, from presenting our Galápagos tortoises with a special treat, to taking part in a penguin health check and training session that shows the vital role of wildlife health in conservation."

"The visit also highlighted our vision for the future, including plans for ZSL’s new wildlife health centre, announced as part of our 200th anniversary year, which will help tackle some of the biggest threats facing wildlife and strengthen our ability to safeguard wildlife, and humans, for generations to come.

"Along the way, Their Majesties explored ZSL’s rich heritage through our heritage exhibition and the story of London Zoo’s connection to the famous Winnie the Pooh at our much-loved statue, before seeing first-hand one of conservation’s great success stories," they continued.

Furthermore, King Charles also got hands-on during a visit to London Zoo's Partula snail breeding facility. He helped mark two endangered snails with fluorescent UV paint ahead of their planned release into the wild this autumn.

They also revealed that "Their Majesties met the people behind the work - the keepers, conservationists, scientists, supporters and partners whose dedication makes our mission possible every day."

"As we celebrate 200 years of conservation, this visit was a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when people come together for wildlife," they concluded.