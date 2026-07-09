Kensington palace shares glimpse from Prince William's 'quick stop'

Prince William, the Prince of Wales made an unexpected stop at Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf during a visit to the East Sussex seaside town.

The official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a video clip on Instagram, showing the future King meeting local miniature golf champions and chatting with members of the community.

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The caption of the post read: "A quick stop at Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf to meet local champions, hear how the sport brings the community together... and squeeze in a round!"

Prince William dressed in a light blue blazer, open-collar shirt and dark trousers. He was all smiles as he greeted players and organizers.

This comes as William had a series of engagements to attend in Hastings today amid Prince Harry's return to the UK.

During his visit, William also met local fishermen and spent time with community groups. He arrived in the seaside town on a historic funicular railway, greeting crowds who had gathered despite the hot weather.

The Prince of Wales also met local fishermen to discuss the challenges they face, including warmer sea temperatures and declining fish stocks.