Tom Hanks turns 70 as he receives sweet birthday tribute

Tom Hanks has turned 70. A critically acclaimed actor whose career is packed with powerful performances just received a sweet birthday tribute.

This is from his beloved wife, Rita Wilson.

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In a touching tribute, she wrote on Instagram, gushing, “Happy Birthday, love of my life! I love you so much!!!"

Under the post, several of the pair's pals posted birthday wishes for the two-time Academy Award winner.

Happy birthday, Tom!!!" Julianne Moore wrote. Isla Fisher penned, “Happiest birthday to the best."

Aside from this heartfelt message, Hanks – in contrast – marked her birthday in his signature style.

In a post shared on Instagram, he leaped into the water, with the caption reading, “This guy turns 70 TODAY. Great music. Good coffee. Good cause."

Meanwhile, Hanks and Wilson have been a power couple in Hollywood, married since 1988 after meeting on the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

Given nearly four decades together, Wilson noted a key link that strengthened their bond: sharing the bathroom.

“That’s where you download everything,” she shared, adding, "That’s where you download the day. You laugh about what you’re doing."

"In the mornings, you’re thinking about, ‘What are you doing today? Where are you going to be? Great, I want you there,'" she concluded.