Kylie Kelce goes unfiltered about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Kylie Kelce has passed her verdict on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day.

The podcast host was supporting her husband Jason Kelce at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe on July 9 when she spoke out about the wedding.

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"It was incredible," she said while posing for a selfie with a fan.

Earlier in the day, Jason also praised the wedding while speaking to fans at the tournament.

"It was a good time," he said, before calling the celebration "great."

When asked whether he drank more than 15 beers at the wedding, Jason joked that it was "way over" that amount.

For the wedding, the bride and groom skipped a traditional bridal party and instead had Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift, serve as her "man of honor," while Jason served as Travis' best man. The ceremony was officiated by actor Adam Sandler.

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who also attended the wedding, recently described the celebration as "unbelievable."

"We were very excited to get the invite and very privileged to be there," he said, adding that the couple "did everything top notch."