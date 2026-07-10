Timothée Chalamet opens up about saying goodbye to Dune

Timothée Chalamet says ending Dune trilogy feels like"'losing a part" of himself after spending years with the franchise.

The actor, who stars as Paul Atreides, opened up about the emotional part of completing Denis Villeneuve's Dune trilogy during the launch event for the newly released Dune: Part Three trailer.

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"This is the most emotive one on a personal level," Chalamet said. "I've been living with this for so long. I'm so proud to be part of it and so proud to work with Denis and his family, so there was a real sense of finality. I felt nostalgic throughout the process."

He added that wrapping production left him unexpectedly emotional.

"Even though I was 29 when we shot this, I still felt like I was losing a part of me by getting through it."

Asked which scenes were the hardest to film, Chalamet pointed to the closing moments of the movie.

"Anything towards the end of the film had this feeling of finality. It was just moving," he explained. "I felt melancholic to be moving on from this incredible family and incredible crew."

Reflecting on the years spent making the trilogy, the Oscar nominee said the experience passed faster than he expected.

"I couldn't believe how quickly it all came and went. Maybe COVID changed our sense of time, because it felt long in some ways, but making three huge movies over six or seven years really isn't that long."

Dune: Part Three, set for release in December, adapts Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah and continues Paul Atreides' story following the events of the first two films.

Returning cast members include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Isaach de Bankolé and Anya Taylor-Joy, while Robert Pattinson joins the franchise as Scytale. Jason Momoa's son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, also joins the cast as Leto II Atreides.