Jennifer Lopez ‘beamed all night’ during Paris birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez is ringing in her 57th birthday friends.

The songstress, who is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week, headed to a restaurant to celebrate her special day.

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“Jennifer was beaming all night. She looked absolutely stunning. You could tell that she was enjoying every moment,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“The group dined on Mediterranean cuisine before the restaurant surprised Jennifer with a Chantilly-style birthday cake made with fresh berries and torched meringue. Birthday sparklers lit up the cake as friends and fellow diners sang ‘Happy Birthday.’ Jennifer even shared slices of the birthday cake with nearby diners.”

“After dinner, the atmosphere shifted into a late-night scene with live music and Jennifer got up to dance,” the source adds. “It looked like the perfect way to kick off her birthday celebrations.”

“Jen’s doing great and having a wonderful week in Paris. She loves all the fashion moments and being part of fashion week,” the source says. “She’s enjoying the summer in Europe.”