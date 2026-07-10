Hailee Steinfeld's husband Josh Allen reveals the inspiration behind daughter Harper's name

Josh Allen has revealed that it is his wife Hailee Steinfeld who came up with the name of their baby daughter, Harper Haize.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 30, shared the detail during a recent interview with E! News, months after the couple welcomed their first child together in April.

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"It was an early thought that we had," Allen said. "It was my wife's idea."

When asked if Harper was a family name or had a special meaning, Allen admitted Steinfeld, 29, could explain it better.

"She can answer that question better than I can," he said.

Allen also recently spoke about becoming a father while discussing his partnership with supplement brand Natrol.

"I love being a dad," he told People. The NFL star also admitted that his sleep has changed since Harper's arrival but said he has happily embraced the challenge.

Looking ahead to the new football season, Allen said fatherhood has given him a new sense of purpose.

"My 'why' has changed," he explained. "It's to show this little daughter that me and my wife are trying to raise how hard you need to work to accomplish something so great."

Steinfeld announced Harper's birth in April through her Substack newsletter.

A few months later, she revealed her daughter's full name, Harper Haize Allen, in a heartfelt letter.

The actress has also spoken about wanting to enjoy every moment of her baby's first summer.

"The goal is to just be incredibly present and truly soak up every moment," she said. "You blink and it all just goes by so fast."