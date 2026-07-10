Hilaria Baldwin gets real about flying alone with seven children

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating a parenting milestone after flying alone with her seven children for the first time.

The yoga instructor, 42, shared photos and videos from their overseas travel to Spain on Thursday.

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"7 kids, 1 adult (me)," she wrote, addressing her husband Alec Baldwin's inavailability. "Endless chaos, but worth every second."

Hilaria revealed that one child was already asking to go shopping, while another couldn't wait to see their grandparents.

Despite her worries, she said the trip went much better than expected.

"Spoiler alert: they were really well behaved," she added.

The post included a mirror selfie surrounded by luggage, videos of the family making their way through the airport, and clips of the children talking about what they were most excited to do in Spain.

Her eldest daughter, Carmen, said she was looking forward to "see my family and shop."

In a second post, Hilaria admitted she had asked her children to promise they would behave before the journey.

"First time I ever flew with all 7 of them alone," she wrote. "I needed a promise from them about good behavior."

She added that the experience made her feel more confident about traveling as a family.

"When family lives far, getting to them seems overwhelming with so many kids, but this experience taught me we have entered a phase where the kids are old enough that we can do it more smoothly," she wrote.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, who married in 2012, share seven children, including Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, María and Ilaria. Alec is also father to daughter Ireland from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.