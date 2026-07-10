Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff harbour ‘kindness’ towards one another during split

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are on good terms despite their split.

The 31-year-old star, who married Antonoff back in 2023, has kindness towards one another.

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“They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity,” the source says. “The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren’t true.”

The couple married at the Jersey Shore in August 2023. Back in the day, Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar she was “so happy” to have married Antonoff.

“It’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said at the time. “I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

A source told Page Six that Antonoff "could be very particular about how he liked things" and that Qualley often felt her perspective wasn't given equal weight.

"He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight," the insider said.

"Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret."