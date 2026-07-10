Entertainment

Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff harbour ‘kindness’ towards one another during split

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tied the knot in 2023 after two years of romance

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 10, 2026
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff harbour ‘kindness’ towards one another during split
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff harbour ‘kindness’ towards one another during split

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are on good terms despite their split.

The 31-year-old star, who married Antonoff back in 2023, has kindness towards one another.

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“They love each other deeply and are very sweet to each other. They are going through this process with nothing but kindness and unity,” the source says. “The rumors swirling around out there about them just aren’t true.”

The couple married at the Jersey Shore in August 2023. Back in the day, Qualley told Harper’s Bazaar she was “so happy” to have married Antonoff.

“It’s real. It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world,” she said at the time. “I’m so excited and so at ease all at once.”

A source told Page Six that Antonoff "could be very particular about how he liked things" and that Qualley often felt her perspective wasn't given equal weight.

"He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight," the insider said. 

"Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret."

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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